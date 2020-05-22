BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum is now open to the public.

Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tours of the historic ranch house and grounds will begin June 1.

In addition to reopening, free general admission is being offered to all museum goers courtesy of a grant from First Interstate Bank. However, there will be a small charge for tours.

Two current exhibits, the 15th Illustrator Show and Printmaking in the Rockies and the Great Plains, have been extended and are still available for viewing. In addition, the George A. Rentschler Western Art Collection is on display in the Ted & Katie Meredith Gallery of Western Art. This exhibit, on loan from the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming, will be on display through Labor Day.

For more information about The Brinton Museum and a full list of current and upcoming exhibits, see www.thebrintonmuseum.org.