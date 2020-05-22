CHEYENNE — Breweries across the state have been working to safely reopen their doors to the public following a statewide public health order announced by Gov. Mark Gordon allowing bars and restaurants to open under certain social distancing guidelines.

The public health order went into effect for all institutions May 15.

The Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild and its members have worked closely with state and county public health officials to ensure breweries have the resources and information they need to reopen their doors safely and responsibly.

“We are grateful to the governor’s office, the Wyoming Department of Health and the many county public health officials who thoughtfully provided a responsible path for our breweries to reopen,” said Michelle Forster, executive director of the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild. “We have encouraged our members to actively comply with state and county mandates, as well as with CDC guidelines throughout their reopening in order to protect the health and safety of their communities, which is of primary importance.”

Breweries are opening with caution and necessary personal protective equipment in place for staff and guidelines for customers.

The Black Tooth Brewing Company in Sheridan and Cheyenne welcomed both new and long-time patrons back May 15 in accordance with the state’s public health orders.

The company continues to uphold all of the recognized protocol at both facilities while making every possible effort to ensure the safety and well-being of both customers and staff.

“We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from these great communities and we will remain extremely diligent, respectful and fully committed to doing our part to ensure their bright futures as well as our own” said owner Tim Barnes.

Some breweries are taking an even more cautious approach to reopening.

“The well-being of our employees and guests is paramount,” said Gavin Fine, the co-founder of Roadhouse Brewery in Jackson. “At Roadhouse, we’ve established a playbook to ensure the health and safety of each and all who come in contact with our brand.”

Forster expressed pride in the guild’s member breweries for adapting to challenging times and showing commitment to the health and safety of valued communities.

“We’re committed to supporting these breweries in their efforts to move forward responsibly and we are grateful to Wyoming’s craft beer lovers for their unwavering support,” Forster said.

