Doug Goodwin is pastor at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Sheridan.

“Save me, O God, for the waters have come up to my neck. I sink in deep mire, where there is no foothold; I have come into deep waters, and the flood sweeps over me. (Psalm 69:1-2)

Memorial Day has an added dimension this year. In a normal year, we would be reflecting on the lives of Americans who sacrificed their life in combative roles for the protection of our beloved country.

However, this year, more than 90,000 Americans have fallen victim to the novel coronavirus. On May 18 at 3 p.m., the death count was 90,263 deaths. In a little more than two months — 10 weeks — more than 90,000 Americans have died an untimely death because of a highly contagious disease. It’s not war, but, the numbers have that tragic feel.

In these strange times of living with an unseen enemy, I have been contemplating the difference between a complaint and a lament.

A lament has to do with those ancient Biblical prayers spoken by devote people who needed to express their grieving emotions to God. A complaint has to do with expressing displeasure in someone or something. A lament is a prayer to God. A complaint is a gripe, pointing out a fault in our estimation, an expression of anger or concern. A lament is releasing an emotion of mourning that is heard beyond human ears. A complaint often turns into an outburst. A lament is a sorrowful prayer.

Like most of you, I am adept at complaining; whereas when it comes to lamenting, I depend heavily upon the words of Holy Scripture and the able assistance of the Holy Spirit. St. Paul, the apostle who was untimely born, reminds people who pray that all prayers are assisted in the presentation of their thoughts and feelings in the presence of the holy one, that our groaning is articulated and interpreted with a help beyond human capabilities. Thus, you pray your complaints until they become a lament.

Our lips complain that we have to wear a mask to attend public worship, that we must refrain from touching, that we have a right to do as we please. It’s our life.

Thankfully, the Bible and science remind us that all of life is interconnected. When one suffers, we all suffer. Pay attention to the weakest members of the community. Don’t let your liberties take advantage of another.

Our lament, then, has to do with a sadness for those who suffer. Our lament has to do with grieving our losses.

Generally speaking, Americans have been good sports about following the guidelines set down by public health officials, and yet, the losses of life and losses in the financial world economy are creating existential anxiety. When you combine angst of health and well being with economic well being, you find yourself searching for a healthy expression of emotions.

What should you do?

Don’t expect easy resolutions any time soon. We are in this chapter of life for some time to come. Therefore, be kind to one another. Listen carefully. Seek wisdom.

And, pray.

Pray your laments to God who hears and understands like no other.