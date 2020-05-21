SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2500 block North Main Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block West Loucks Street, 8:09 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm,1800 Big Horn Avenue, 8:23 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 300 block West Fourth Avenue, 12:23 a.m.

• Trauma, 400 block Canby Street, 3:57 a.m.

• Trauma, 2500 block North Main Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:25 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block West Fifth Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 8:33 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Drugs/possession, Long Drive, 1:52 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:33 a.m.

• Driving under influence citizen report, North Main Street, 4:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Carrington Street, 7:55 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Pinyon Place, 8:17 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Carrington Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 8:43 a.m.

• Warrant service, Wetlands Drive, 8:50 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Delayed domestic dispute, South Main Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Theft cold, no location reported, 10:06 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 10:06 a.m.

• Theft cold, Michael Drive, 10:15 a.m.

• Weed violation, Pheasant Draw Road, 10:21 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Crook Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:59 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Road, 11:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 12:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:41 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 1:58 p.m.

• Abandoned Vehicle, West 10th Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Abandoned Vehicle, West 15th Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Animal Incident, South Carlin Street, 2:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Demple Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 4:35 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Heights Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Simple assault, Long Drive, 5:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Colorado Street, 9:34 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Big Horn Avenue, 10:15 p.m.

• Trespass progress, East Brundage Lane, 10:44 p.m.

• Domestic, Illinois Street, 10:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist agency, West Burkitt Street, 2:39 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 2:41 a.m.

• Welfare check, Lane Lane, 10:42 a.m.

• Stalking, Horseshoe Lane, 12:56 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Cato Drive, 3:54 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate-90 east bound, exit 25, 4:27 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 east bound, exit 23, 4:35 p.m.

• Damaged property, Logging Road, Banner, 6:24 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 west bound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 7:58 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 west, mile marker 85, Dayton, 8:28 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 14 east and Peno Road, 9:44 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Big Red Lane, Clearmont, 10:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Katherine M. Adkins, 40, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/powdered or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dyllon F. Dargon, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gerald E. Hamlin, 30, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jesse A. McCachran, 46, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nichole K. Patterson, 26, driving while under influence, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Morgan C. Vance, 19, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4

Number of releases for Wednesday: 6