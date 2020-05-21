SHERIDAN — As Memorial Day approaches, Sheridan County law enforcement is reminding all drivers and passengers of the importance of buckling up. The annual Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement operation will be Friday through Monday.

During this holiday weekend officers, deputies and troopers will be focused on enforcing seat belt use and citing those who are not buckling up.

“Wyoming is in the process of opening up and we expect a lot more traffic over the holiday,” said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Eric Jorgensen. “ If you’re in a crash, the best thing you can do to save your life or prevent a serious injury is to wear that seatbelt every time.”

“We didn’t have an unbelted fatality in Sheridan County during 2018, and we work hard to keep it that way”, Jorgensen continued. “If someone you know isn’t buckling up, help us convince them to do the right thing and wear that seatbelt.”

During the 2019 Memorial Day holiday period from 6 p.m. May 24 through the morning of May 28, Wyoming had no fatalities out of a reported 132 crashes.