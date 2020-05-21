CASPER — Frog Creek Partners, LLC has announced its intent to raise up to one million dollars through the Wyoming Invests Now intrastate equity crowdfunding program. The WIN offering allows any Wyoming resident or business to invest in a Wyoming company that the Secretary of State grants approval through the unique WIN program. The most recent company to capitalize on this opportunity is Frog Creek Partners.

Frog Creek Partners is a Wyoming-based environmental technology manufacturing company that offers innovative water filtration products and services to municipalities, commercial enterprises, and local sponsors.

“Frog Creek Partners started with a simple idea to clean polluted water. I decided to build a for-profit company that creates innovative products and services that protect the environment. Manufacturing the Gutter Bin® stormwater filtration system and the Mundus Bag® water filter right here in Wyoming diversifies our economy,” Frog Creek founder and president Brian Deurloo said. “Over the years, many people have expressed a desire to invest in Frog Creek, so we launched our WIN offering to provide all Wyoming citizens the opportunity to own a part of our company and our growing vision.”

The company is seeking up to $1 million with a minimum investment of $10,000 from accredited or non-accredited Wyoming investors.

The round is only open to Wyomingites and FCP has the option to end the round early if necessary.

The patent pending Gutter Bin® stormwater filtration system is a catch basin filter that removes trash, microplastics, cigarette butts, sediment, heavy metals and hydrocarbons from stormwater.