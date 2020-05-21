SHERIDAN — The recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has made additional funds available to end veteran homelessness in Montana and Wyoming.

In an effort to get more veterans off the streets, to help veterans at risk of becoming homeless and to minimize the population in congregate settings (Shelters and Grant Per Diem facilities) the Veterans Administration has made nearly $3 million available for veterans living in Montana and Wyoming through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, operated by Volunteers of America.

Along with the funds comes temporary qualification and rule changes: re-enrollment of veterans previously exited from the program, a temporary waving of the enrollment limitation length, changes to the limitations for transitional accommodations before permanent housing is found and an allowance for a COVID-19 friendly remote intake process.

Veterans currently homeless or who are facing imminent homelessness should call Volunteers of America at 1-844-486-2838 to speak with a service coordinator today.

Volunteers of America Northern Rockies operates Supportive Services for Veteran Families in every county of Montana and Wyoming. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., staff are available in Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula, Montana, as well as Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Riverton, Rock Springs and Sheridan in Wyoming.

A prequalification form is available online at voanr.org/pre-qualify.

