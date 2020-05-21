Thanks to Welch staff

Re: Cancer treatment

I just completed a 28-day radiation regimen at the Welch Cancer Center and want to give a loud shout-out to all the staff there and the doctors in Billings they collaborated with in my treatment.

Fantastic, amazing, incredible, inspiring, comforting and many other superlatives come to mind. They were competent yet friendly, professional yet personable. They took the time to answer my questions thoroughly, and always insisted they were available if other questions or concerns occurred to me.

Going through this regimen was never going to be a good time, but the staff who helped me made it as easy as it could be.

Thanks to all of you!

Austin “The Candy Man” Goodrich

Sheridan