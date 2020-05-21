So often, these days, each of us wants to say our piece. We want to scream from the rooftops our frustrations, our hurt, our fear and our pride in who we are and why we believe what we do.

Some have proven themselves more skilled at this than others. Whether eloquently or passionately, calmly or fiery, some have found ways to say their piece. Both sides shout about the injustice of it all. Some feel the closure orders put in place as a response to COVID-19 provide necessary protections to neighbors, friends and family. Others view the orders as unlawful government overreach or overreaction. Each side evokes strong emotions from its followers.

Many folks, though, likely fall somewhere in between it all — or perhaps squarely with one foot in each camp, hands on their hips, unsure which direction to turn on any given day.

This indecision does not make those individuals weak. It doesn’t mean they aren’t patriotic Americans who believe in liberty, freedom and the many wonderful tenets that make the U.S. stellar.

In fact, those who have voiced uncertainty may be the wisest of us all.

Both extremes of the debate convey their beliefs as fact, but so often they chose the facts, emotions and nuggets of truth that support those convictions. Damned be the rest.

But those with uncertainty have a curiosity and a genuine distrust — sometimes even bewilderment — with both sides of the coin. They question all pieces of information, not just those announced by those with whom they disagree. While some call this indecision, vulnerable or even sometimes stupid, those willing to question both sides may be the only ones truly studying our circumstances and responding with measured, tactical steps.

But how do those people put words to their thoughts? How do you stand on a ladder and say, “While those who believe X have many valid points, those who feel Y has merit are also spot on.” It doesn’t make for very convincing argument. Both sides, it seems, want to disown the wavering because they won’t support either mission in a full-throated manner. It’s understandable; why would you recruit a half-hearted advocate who spends half their time supporting “the other side?”

And while those on both sides shout from the rooftops what they believe to be true, those somewhere between it all sit speechless. If they give voice to uncertainty, they often find themselves shouted down by both sides, painted as the enemy and disowned by all.

Instead, they are silent. That doesn’t make them sheep. It makes them measured. It means they are listening. Sorting through it all and coming to their own conclusions.