Governor, state health officer describe reasons for face coverings

CHEYENNE — Face coverings help prevent people who do not realize they are sick with COVID-19 from spreading the disease, emphasized Gov. Mark Gordon and Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Many cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, Harrist said, but those infected could spread the disease to at-risk friends, family, coworkers, fellow diners and so on.

“If we can prevent people who may not know that they are sick from spreading this, then it’s going to be a good thing,” Gordon said. “Wearing (a face mask) is a sign of respect.”

“As with many difficult situations, our most vulnerable populations are likely impacted the most during this pandemic,” Harrist added. “Wearing a face covering now is one important measure we can take to help protect Wyoming residents who may be more vulnerable than ourselves.”

People who may have a severe reaction to COVID-19 include those who are older, have an underlying medical condition such as asthma or diabetes, are recovering from or have cancer and more.

“We can’t always tell by looking if someone is in this group,” Harrist said.

The new statewide public health orders require face coverings for staff at restaurants, fitness centers, barbers and hair and nail salons. These requirements are not intended to be a burden, the governor stated, but instead the state is following a standard that has been implemented across the country to help if someone is sick and they don’t know from spreading to other customers.

“I have to say again, as a restaurant, it’s a great thing to have these give a little bit of confidence to your customers,” Gordon said.

The conference was held just hours after Sheridan Police Department released body-camera footage from an interaction with Smith Alley Brewing Company owner Tiffany McCormick, who filmed a viral Facebook Live video after SPD asked the brewpub to comply with the state order by having staff wear masks.

Wyoming is stable regarding community spread, percent of positive tests and total hospital bed availability. However, the number of new cases is rated “concerning.” Today, the state made a leap of 12 new cases, and the 11th related death was confirmed.

As of 3 p.m., Wyoming Department of Health has reported 787 cases of COVID-19 (596 confirmed and 191 probable) and 534 recoveries. The 11th death was an older Fremont County man who had an existing health condition that put him at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus.

To mitigate further spread in longtime care facilities, WDH is starting a proactive testing program, Harrist announced. The department will ask facilities without a current outbreak to collect samples of at least 20% of staff and residents every two weeks, working with each organization to find a plan that works for everyone. In addition, they will ask facilities with staff or residents shown to be infected with COVID-19 to test all staff and residents on a weekly basis.