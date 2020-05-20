By Isabella Alves, Wyoming Tribune Eagle via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — A 33-year-old Cheyenne teacher has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her fiancé early Saturday morning.

Danelle Moyte was arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies and held at the Laramie County Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Christopher Garcia, 39, at around 2 a.m. at the home they shared in the 2400 block of South Fourth Avenue. But according to information filed Monday in Laramie County Circuit Court, Moyte was charged with a single count of first-degree murder by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. First-degree murder accuses the defendant of killing another human being “with premeditated malice.”

Moyte had her initial appearance Monday morning and is being held at the Laramie County jail without bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 28 at Laramie County Circuit Court.

According to a news release, Garcia died from a single 9mm gunshot wound after being taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Moyte was a Title 1 teacher at Afflerbach Elementary School in Cheyenne, according to a news release.