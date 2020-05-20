SHERIDAN — A draft bill giving flexibility to county commissioners to determine salary caps for attorneys and sheriffs died in the Wyoming Legislature Joint Judiciary Committee Tuesday. The vote failed seven to six after legislators debated the optics of potential salary increases while revenues plummet in all levels of government against the benefit of retaining quality professionals in law enforcement and the legal realm. Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, made the initial motion to draft a bill, seconded by Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie.

Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan, was among the seven who voted against the bill draft for further consideration. Jennings said he could not justify to constituents why sheriff and attorney salaries could increase while unemployment approaches 15%, average income has dropped by $10,000 and the state is bearing a 30-40% revenue loss. Jennings described the move as one government attempting to outbid another using public funds.

Several committee members agreed that now is not the appropriate time to consider increasing salaries for any public official.

Co-chairman Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, repeatedly clarified that the proposal was not to increase salary but only to give further flexibility to county commissioners in determining salary going forward — to increase or decrease. Committee members were not voting on the outcome but on drafting a bill as a starting point for further discussion, she added.

Park County Commissioner Jake Fulkerson advocated for allowing salary adjustments to be made on the county level, though any changes wouldn’t impact officials’ salaries until 2023.

Per state statute, full-time county and prosecuting attorney salary is capped between $30,000 and $100,000.

Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said she approves of a cap on salaries but the $100,000 cap hasn’t been increased in years, while others positions — like judges — have seen several salary increases in the same time period.

LSO staff attorney David Hopkinson said statutes governing salary caps were last amended in 2009 and the changes took effect in 2011. The state splits the cost of those salaries half-and-half with counties.

Teton County and Prosecuting Attorney Erin Weisman recommended setting maximum salary at $160,000, equivalent to a district court judge per state statute.

Sheridan County Commissioners determine salaries within the cap range. The county does not currently pay Bennett the upper level cap amount and is ranked 17th in the state from highest to lowest pay, Bennett said.

Bennett said in her own office and other counties, the county attorney is not the highest paid person among staff. Some deputy attorneys make significantly more than elected attorneys because they are not subject to the state-determined salary cap.

In four counties, including Sheridan, one or more deputies makes more annually than the elected county attorney, according to Weisman’s written recommendation. Eight counties are approaching the limit and six counties host officials already paid the $100,000 maximum — limiting room to grow and encourage retention long term.

During her time as a public defender, Bennett said prosecutors made more than she did, however, the situation changed as state revenues increased.

“I am aware that state employees, like the public defenders, generally make more than their county counterparts,” Bennett said in an email to The Sheridan Press. “This is equally true as to most positions when comparing the city to the county.”

Salary is a sticking point in recruiting attorneys, as several people interested in an open position in the Sheridan County Attorney’s Office within the past 18 months weren’t willing to take a pay decrease to move to Sheridan — some of whom already made more than the salary cap, she noted. Other positions are generally more attractive to people looking to practice law.

During committee, representatives with the Wyoming County Commissioners Association highlighted the legal system as a crucial component of a functioning democracy, one that necessitates competent and experienced professionals. Weisman said with 11 new elected prosecutors in 2019, she wants to ensure state and county-level goals are being met with the right candidates and a comparable salary.

County and prosecuting attorney responsibilities have been stretched in several different directions in recent months, with additional responsibilities that accompanied state mandates and public health orders, Albany County and Prosecuting Attorney Peggy Trent said.

Trent said her caseload has increased with more criminal cases related to violence during the pandemic and prosecutors still need strong leadership through tough economic times.

While a pay increase during this time of uncertainty may be hard to swallow, Trent said she is confident Wyoming will come through the other side, at which point there will still be legal responsibilities to handle.

Nethercott noted that each county will see a different fiscal picture going forward — based on industry and tax structure — and giving leeway to county commissioners to determine what is appropriate for their own budget is fair.

Before taking a vote, Nethercott added an amendment clarifying that salary may increase to the equivalent of a district court judge salary but is not mandatory. Per the recommended language, the state would not take on any additional cost for salary increase. Each county would be responsible for attorney and sheriff pay increases.

Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle Jr. said any message to constituents should emphasize support for high quality law enforcement service by giving county commissioners the ability to compensate their elected law enforcement officials as deemed appropriate by performance.

“The current law has effectively handcuffed local control of county government,” Grossnickle said in a letter to the committee. “Unlike county attorney salaries, which are subsidized by state tax revenue, sheriffs’ salaries are paid in full by their respective county governments. Each county is unique and should have the authority to address proper compensation of its workforce.”

Much like the situation between county and deputy county attorneys, some deputy and undersheriffs make more than the elected sheriff, so departments can retain skills while adhering to state salary caps, Executive Director Byron Oedekoven with the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police said.

After lengthy and involved discussion in committee, the motion failed seven to six. For now, county powers for determining salary remain the same, with the same numerical caps on salary for county and prosecuting attorneys, district attorneys and sheriffs.