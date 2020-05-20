SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department has released body camera footage showing the interaction between Smith Alley Brewing Company owner Tiffany McCormick and SPD Chief Rich Adriaens and a uniformed officer May 13, along with a memo from City Attorney Brendon Kerns clarifying the legality of state orders, on the SPD website.

State orders are governed by two state statutes, which specify that anyone who violates a lawful rule — determined by intent to protect health, safety and welfare — may be charged with a misdemeanor or subject to fines.

“Refusing to follow an order of the state regarding COVID-19 is a crime,” Kerns said in the memo. “If any defendant believes that the laws are not reasonably related to the containment of COVID-19, they have a due process right to contest the matter during their trial.”

A request from Sheridan City Council regarding footage prompted SPD to release it now, though staff was “in communication” about releasing it prior to council requests, he said.

Several council members and Mayor Roger Miller reviewed the footage privately before a council meeting Monday — at which point Councilor Jacob Martin said he found the interaction to be “nonthreatening and polite.”

The 8-minute video was released Wednesday afternoon on the SPD website, so anyone may access it and video content cannot be altered prior to release from independent sources, Lt. Travis Koltiska said Wednesday morning.

The video may answer lingering questions and provide clarification as to SPD interactions with the public.

No citations have been issued to Smith Alley as of Wednesday morning. SPD officers have visited the business twice to remind them of public health orders.

Physical distancing protocols were not followed during a rally outside the business May 15 but peaceable assembly is a Constitutional right, Koltiska added.

McCormick said she hopes the video release will allow the public to consider both sides of the situation, including the strained position small businesses have been placed in as a result of public health mandates. One Smith Alley staff member provided the appropriate paperwork to not wear a face mask; however, up until last Friday, McCormick said she did not have options to keep that person employed per the mandates. She was unwilling to get onboard with a “fire-rehire” mentality, with no end in sight.

McCormick maintains that other businesses weren’t following all mandates at the time either. She speculated tension between the public, Smith Alley and SPD could have been avoided if Adriaens had requested to speak with her privately, rather than in front of her lunch crowd. The move was disruptive and “unprofessional at best,” she said.

While not concerned about the interaction being made public, McCormick questioned whether her emotional state will be misinterpreted. Many people seem to have ignored the true personal weight of her business’ economic situation and the implications for her employees and family, she said.

McCormick said she is not a confrontational person but felt threatened — in general, women are often seen as unreasonable when they become emotional, she added. McCormick said from her perspective, Americans have been asked to do as they’re told under the guise of safety, without appropriately balancing personal freedoms.

McCormick said she felt coverage of the situation by The Sheridan Press has been biased and neglected her perspective.

Speaking out via livestream was a last-resort tool to get people to listen — not intended to divide the city, gain attention or paint SPD as the enemy, she said.

McCormick said her employees found the face mask requirement sudden and an uncomfortable order, especially as the mandate only pertains to certain businesses. She noted people with medical conditions, post-traumatic stress disorder or claustrophobia may be unable to wear a mask.

Employers are obligated to provide alternative equipment for employees with medical conditions, disabilities or religious beliefs that conflict with wearing the traditional cloth mask, according to National Law Review.

Leading up to rodeo, McCormick said she is concerned about restricting small businesses, the “backbone of the community” up and down Main Street — businesses that may close because they can’t survive after being asked to obey government orders.

