SHERIDAN — Big Horn Elementary hosted its fourth annual egg drop Tuesday afternoon, utilizing Facebook Live to broadcast the event.

Every BHE student was eligible to design a device that allowed an egg to survive a drop from the roof above the front entrance at BHE.

Devices could not measure more than 12 inches in width, depth or height and materials binding the eggshell together as duct tape or super glue are not allowed on the egg. Parachutes were not allowed, either, and students supplied their own raw egg. Teachers inspect eggs after a successful drop to make sure they were not hard-boiled.

A variety of materials were used this year, and each year becomes more creative, said BHE Principal Kathy Powers. One surviving egg was placed inside a jar of peanut butter, wrapped in bubble wrap and placed inside a box.

Another egg was suspended in a bowl of jello that exploded once it hit the ground. The egg almost survived but there was a small crack that broke the membrane of the egg.

Powers said a new concept she saw this year was an egg suspended inside a pyramid made of straws. The lightweight material would be useful but the legs on the pyramid where straws intersected were a little too short, not providing enough cushion for the egg. Powers said the goal was to have students think like scientists, creating a hypothesis about what will allow the egg to survive or observing materials that could possibly protect the egg, she said.

Before each device was dropped, Powers read an explanation on why students chose their materials for the device, and scientific thinking was evident in the descriptions.

Powers said she was impressed after reading the descriptions that students performed test runs on their devices to see if their hypothesis worked, showing the students were using trial and error.

Six-year-old Cortland Saner gained his idea for his device from observing packing material included in packages delivered to his home, said Kaelee Saner, Cortland’s mother. The family originally scheduled trial runs, but with school switching to virtual learning, the family was unsure if the event would still happen. Cortland Saner planned what he was going to utilize anyways, thinking of different methods to protect his egg from the drop.

Cortland Saner’s device consisted of packing bubble wrap, a towel to help cushion the egg and box to help provide support for the materials.

The egg survived the fall. Saner said he enjoyed seeing the results on Facebook Live and is excited to attempt another device next year.

Multiple eggs survived the fall, and weight was used to determine to break the tie with the lightest device winning. Devices were weighed when they were submitted at BHE Thursday and Friday then placed in the fridge for safekeeping and to keep the eggs fresh.

Third-grader Rylie Carpenter won with a device that weighed 3.7 ounces, followed by first-grader Tru Aresi with a device weighing 6.8 ounces and first-grader Natalie Upitz with an 8.6 ounce device.

All three winners received a kite along with other materials to use with scientific observation or projects.

The egg drop is an annual event hosted at the end of the year for BHE. There were seven participants in the first year and 25 last year. Powers was happy with the turnout considering the circumstances surrounding the pandemic and having to switch to online submission methods.