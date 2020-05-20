CHEYENNE — Food from the Field, a game meat donation program to help feed Wyoming neighbors in need, has been launched by Wyoming Hunger Initiative, a program started by First Lady Jennie Gordon.

Partnering with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies and meat processors throughout the state, the program streamlines game meat donation to food pantries across Wyoming.

“I am so excited to invite hunters to become part of a Wyoming solution to hunger,” Gordon said. “As an avid outdoorswoman and hunter myself, I know the opportunity to give back to our most vulnerable neighbors will be a rewarding one.”

The goal of Food from the Field is to utilize Wyoming resources to combat food insecurity. The program complements existing donation efforts around the state and the increased collaboration between these agencies offers a framework for more processors to participate. As part of the program, all deer, elk and moose will undergo appropriate Chronic Wasting Disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be organizing all donations to be distributed to food pantries across the state.

Hunters are invited to make a financial contribution to cover the cost of processing if they are able, and Wyoming Hunger Initiative will cover the remaining cost. To ensure longevity of the program, Wyoming Hunger Initiative will be raffling off two WGFD Commissioner tags to assist with processing fees of donated game.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s website at www.nohungerwyo.org. The first raffle will remain open until 11 a.m. June 12.