SHERIDAN — High school English, creative writing and history students and teachers are invited to a special event with Wyoming author C.J. Box Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Box, a New York Times best-selling author, will take questions from students and teachers via the Zoom online platform. This is an opportunity for students to ask where Box gets his ideas for novels and the creative writing process in general.

Teachers who would like their classes to participate on the call can email Thom Gabrukiewicz at thom.gabrukiewicz@wyo.gov to receive the Zoom information. Registration will be required to participate. Teachers should forward the Zoom link and information to their students who will then register for the event using district-supplied emails.