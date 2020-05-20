SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:45 a.m.
• Ring removal from finger, 100 block South Scott Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Alarm activation,1500 block Yellowtail Drive, 8:39 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Semi rollover, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 27, 8:14
• Grass fire, Beckton Road, Ranchester, 5:06 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 2:52 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:09 a.m.
• Removal of subject, West Alger Avenue, 4:09 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 4:11 a.m.
• Weed violation, West Sixth Street, 8:37 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:19 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Domestic, South Carlin Street, 11:56 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 4 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 4:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Heald Street, 4:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Montana Street, 7:09 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 8:50 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, College Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
• Barking dog, Birch Street, 10:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 28, 8:13 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Beckton Hall Road, 8:53 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Carlin Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Fraud, Adkins Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kittering Road, 7:25 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Big Horn Area, Big Horn, 7:51 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 east bound, mile marker 15, Ranchester, 8:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 8:50 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Madoc Street, Arvada, 11:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Charles C. Case, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rachel L. Fort, 36, Sheridan, breach of peace, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Krisha D. Freescene, 24, Sheridan, driving while under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David R. Hamlin, 31, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Teresa G. Hendrix, 28, no address was given, driving while under influence, reckless driving, interference with officer, speeding in 75 mph zone, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Howard B. Tale, 40, Sheridan, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 63
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 6
Number of releases for Monday: 4