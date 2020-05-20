SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:45 a.m.

• Ring removal from finger, 100 block South Scott Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Alarm activation,1500 block Yellowtail Drive, 8:39 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Semi rollover, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 27, 8:14

• Grass fire, Beckton Road, Ranchester, 5:06 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 2:52 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:09 a.m.

• Removal of subject, West Alger Avenue, 4:09 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 4:11 a.m.

• Weed violation, West Sixth Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:19 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:43 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 11:19 a.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Domestic, South Carlin Street, 11:56 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 4 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 4:30 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:35 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Heald Street, 4:36 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Montana Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 8:50 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, College Avenue, 8:53 p.m.

• Barking dog, Birch Street, 10:40 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 28, 8:13 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Beckton Hall Road, 8:53 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Carlin Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Fraud, Adkins Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Kittering Road, 7:25 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Big Horn Area, Big Horn, 7:51 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 east bound, mile marker 15, Ranchester, 8:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 8:50 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Madoc Street, Arvada, 11:17 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Charles C. Case, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rachel L. Fort, 36, Sheridan, breach of peace, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Krisha D. Freescene, 24, Sheridan, driving while under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• David R. Hamlin, 31, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Teresa G. Hendrix, 28, no address was given, driving while under influence, reckless driving, interference with officer, speeding in 75 mph zone, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Howard B. Tale, 40, Sheridan, bodily injury to officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Monday: 6

Number of releases for Monday: 4