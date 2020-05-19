SHERIDAN — Stephanie Stalker grew up in Sheridan, passing by Sheridan’s historic railroad depot, once the hub of the community.

As she passed by, the historical and architectural significance of the building was evident to Stalker. She created the design of Welcome Market Hall to honor the history of the building and return it to being a hub of the Sheridan community.

The trim molding, window casings, original terrazzo flooring and white brick walls have all been restored by crews in preparation for its opening, which happened Friday with its single business thus far.

Stalker’s plan is to have Welcome Market Hall be the place locals congregate and an area people traveling to Sheridan can go. Everyone should feel welcome in the space, hence the name Welcome Market Hall.

Inside the hall, there is the option for a variety of businesses. Currently, the covered patio of the CB&Q Lounge and Scipio’s pizza is open for business Thursday-Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are three other food stalls waiting to be occupied, along with plans to open a coffee lounge and main bar at a later date. Stalker said the plan is to open the other businesses in phases, adding a new food option every few weeks.

The variety of options should allow people to return to the hall multiple times and experience something different.

Eventually, Stalker hopes the building becomes a place at which groups or communities of Sheridan to gather and host events.

Stalker said the hall has been affected by the pandemic, just like any hospitality business, ensuring they are meeting the new health and safety regulations provided by the state.