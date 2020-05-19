SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Carbon monoxide check,1400 block North Main Street, 9:49 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 5:22 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 11:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 12:26 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 2:16 a.m.

• Animal incident, Brundage Street, 4:51 a.m.

• Animal incident, Brooks Street, 6:06 a.m.

• Fraud, Soldier Creek Road, 6:59 a.m.

• Accident, North Linden Avenue, 8:33 a.m.

• Cat trap, South Carrington Street, 8:39

• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 9:15 a.m.

• Runaway, North Heights Lane, 9:40 a.m.

• Drug activity, Illinois Street, 10:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Heald Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Damaged property, Strahan Parkway, 10:36

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Seventh Street, 11:11

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 11:58

• Accident delayed, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Gladstone Street, 12:17.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:19

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:35 p.m.

• Parking complaint, De Smet Avenue, 1:43 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Warren Avenue, 2:33 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Bicycle theft, Marion Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:32 p.m.

• Death investigation, Sixth Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• Open door, Val Vista Street, 5:49 p.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Dunnuck Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Omarr Avenue, 8:57 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 11:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 29, 9:58 a.m.

• Assist agency, Meade Creek Road, 10:29 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 1:42 p.m.

• Simple assault, Lane Lane, 3:16 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Paradise Park Road, 3:33 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:50 p.m.

• Open door, Betty Street, Ranchester, 11:08 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Colette R. Gunville, 47, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jerome Layton, 61, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Nathaniel C. VanBuskirk, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, contempt of court/bench warrant, interference with officer, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 6