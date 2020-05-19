SHERIDAN — National Forest officials will open developed recreation sites and increase public access beginning Wednesday. The following sites will open May 22 on the Bighorn National Forest: Leigh Creek Campground, Ranger Creek Recreation Area (campground only) and Shell Creek Campground.

For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information, see the Bighorn National Forest website, Facebook page and Twitter page.

“While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe,” said Bighorn Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson. “There is still work to be done — ensuring cleanliness of facilities, conducting proper maintenance and assessing recreation areas for health and safety.”

Visitors should come with all the essentials for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies and resources to pack out trash. Please follow the latest health guidance, stay at least 6 feet from others and avoid gathering in large groups.

The U.S. Forest Service is asking visitors to recreate locally and responsibly. This will help expand access to facilities, services and other opportunities. Visitors are asked to plan accordingly as certain services may still be unavailable. Prepare to pack out trash and human waste.

Fire restrictions will also be lifted May 20. Please remember to be careful with fire and never leave a campfire unattended. When extinguishing your fire, drown it in water until it is cool.

You can always opt out on building a fire by cooking over a camp stove and enjoying the night sky.

Dates of motorized access

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest managers, in collaboration with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, have worked to minimize the effect of motorized travel on wildlife.

Motorized access on the lower portion of Forest System Road 213, the Dugway Road, will be through Nov. 15, 2020, in accordance with Forest Order BHF 2017-01. Access by foot or horse travel is still allowed anytime of the year. Forest users are reminded that motorized vehicles must be operated on designated roads and routes listed in the Motorized Vehicle Use Map. Several routes in the area are only open to vehicles less than 50 inches wide. The Dugway Road is located about 11 miles north of Shell.

For more information about this road or motorized access on the Medicine Wheel Ranger District, please contact the ranger district office in Greybull at 307-765-4435.