SHERIDAN — The U.S. Census Bureau resumed 2020 Census field operations in Wyoming May 18. For the health and safety of Census employees and the public, field staff will observe social distancing protocols and will wear personal protective equipment.

U.S. Census Bureau field employees will begin dropping off 2020 Census invitation packets at the front doors of households in areas that do not receive mail at their physical home address. This field operation follows current federal health and safety guidelines and does not require interaction between households and Census Bureau employees.

Households that receive the 2020 Census invitation packets are strongly encouraged to respond promptly — using the Census ID included in the questionnaire packet. Wyomingites can still respond online, by phone or by completing and returning the paper form by mail. Responding online with the Census ID or completing and returning the paper questionnaire helps ensure an accurate count of Wyoming communities.

Later this year, the U.S. Census Bureau plans to send census takers to visit Wyoming households that have not responded to the 2020 Census to help them complete questionnaires.