SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest managers, in collaboration with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, have worked to minimize the effect of motorized travel on wildlife.

Motorized access on the lower portion of Forest System Road 213, the Dugway Road, will be through Nov. 15, 2020, in accordance with Forest Order BHF 2017-01. Access by foot or horse travel is still allowed anytime of the year. Forest users are reminded that motorized vehicles must be operated on designated roads and routes listed in the Motorized Vehicle Use Map. Several routes in the area are only open to vehicles less than 50 inches wide. The Dugway Road is located about 11 miles north of Shell.

For more information about this road or motorized access on the Medicine Wheel Ranger District, please contact the ranger district office in Greybull at 307-765-4435.