Nothing personal about a pandemic

Re: May 15 rally

Upon reading this newspaper’s coverage of the recent “Freedom Rally” at Smith Alley Brewing Company, I was forced to ponder upon the nature of “personal accountability,” a curious phrase used by one of the rally’s demonstrators. Mr. Harbour’s presence among the 75 or so people that gathered during this pandemic seemed to underscore the “personal” aspect of what he was talking about, but I struggled to see any accountability.

Mr. Harbour asserts that those who take care of their body are at little risk of death resulting from COVID-19, and that those at risk should merely stay home. I should point out that even low-risk individuals are dying in droves. Yet, like Mr. Harbour, I am relatively less likely to experience serious complications. Ultimately, this fact alone means very little. I live with a father whose age and gender places him squarely in the high-risk category, a mother who finished chemotherapy less than a year ago and a sister who is immunocompromised. Can I truly argue that I am only accountable to myself?

It might seem that my situation is special, but there are plenty of people in our community who are either at severe risk or taking care of those who are. Every time I get groceries for my family, open a letter or get gas, I risk exposure, a probability which increases exponentially with every new infection. A restaurant worker’s decision to forgo a mask could easily pose a very real and direct threat not only to my loved ones, but also to entire hospital wings and nursing homes where the virus has already proved devastating.

Personal responsibility, on the other hand, has long proven itself to be a point of pride for our community, a value that the framers of our Constitution knew was necessary for the preservation of basic freedoms. Those of us who remember high school government might recall that our own legal system relies upon the social contract, an understanding that small liberties must sometimes be sacrificed for the safety and well-being of the society, and that freedom must be earned by exercising responsibility. This may sound rather high-minded, but we encounter the social contract every time we stop at a stoplight or douse a campfire. A drunk screaming for his keys might demand his freedom and property, yet he is hardly entitled to pose a public health risk by getting in his car. These are matters of accountability both to ourselves and each other, but also matters of responsibility.

If we are to exercise personal accountability, it is imperative that it is matched with a profound sense of responsibility, a realization I fear was not made by many of Friday’s protesters. Every time we step outside our door, we must feel a sense of responsibility for the lives of the most vulnerable in our community and the health care professionals who care for them. Most importantly, we must recognize that there is nothing personal about a pandemic.

Jacob Jahiel

