Sometime during one’s education, a student receives a history lesson on the state in which they reside.

With that likely comes another textbook, more homework, a few lectures and at least one assignment to write a paper. That surely excites less than 1% of the classroom population, but as an adult, I’ve discovered several moments where I regret being in the 99% of that classroom loathing a new lecture. As an adult, I’m longing for a solid book sharing the history of not only the state in which I reside but also the states where I was raised and lived during college.

As a generally active member of the public who participates in a slew of small talk throughout the day, it would be extremely beneficial to know more about the history of Wyoming.

While I’m still on the hunt for the textbooks used for secondary and post-secondary students in Wyoming to teach the rich histories of this state, I have also found the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s The Wyoming Room extremely beneficial for such research.

Kim Ostermyer, head honcho at The Wyoming Room, remains incredibly knowledgeable about all things Sheridan County. The other day, I asked him for help in digging up some archives from The Sheridan Press for our Glory Days series, and despite not being readily open for the public and enduring the hardships of uncertainty we all relate to, he had the request fulfilled shortly.

If Kim doesn’t know, his staff and impeccably-organized archives pull up answers to historical questions almost instantly. A visit to Kim and his crew once the library opens up to the public is worth the visit.

In addition to The Wyoming Room, Executive Director Mikayla Larrow and her team at the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum comes in clutch for historical requests about the Sheridan County area and region that surrounds it.

Although closed to the public and unfortunately having to cancel its annual Memorial Day pancake breakfast — which I highly suggest attendance for next year’s event — the historical society remains available to answer your questions. Larrow reached out personally to offer her assistance to The Press and we’re grateful for the partnerships with our local historians.

As I eagerly seek the book on Colorado I once loathed in eighth-grade history class, I’m open to suggestions on history books for the wonderful state of Wyoming!