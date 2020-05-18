SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Animal entrapment, 600 block Lewis Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Structure fire, 1600 block Bowman Avenue, 9:04 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 p.m.

• Unauthorized burn, 3400 block Big Horn Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

Saturday

• CO check, 600 block South Carlin Street, 2:39 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Structure fire, 1600 block Bowman Avenue, 9:14 a.m.

• RMA assist, Upper Cat Road, mile marker 3, 9:45 a.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• RMA assist, Red Fox Drive, 10:15 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block Taylor Avenue, 4:08 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 12:26 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:12 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Jefferson Street, 7:40 a.m.

• Structure fire, Bowman Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Damaged property, West 12th Street, 9:35 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Edwards Drive, 10:35 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 10:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Loucks Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Suicide attempt, Pheasant Place, 10:58 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Gould Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Death investigation, Coffeen Avenue, 12:16 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sumner Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 11:35 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 2:08 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Mydland Road, 2:57 p.m.

• Grass fire, Big Horn Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 3:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:58 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:05 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:08 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Fifth Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 5:12 p.m.

• Warrant service, Crescent Drive, 7:11 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Mydland Road, 7:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:02 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Seventh Street, 10:50 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, South Main Street, 12:39 a.m.

• Public intoxication, South Brooks Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mandel Street, 2:39 a.m.

• Damaged property, Martin Avenue, 7:14 a.m.

• Barking dog, Park Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Animal found, Kennedy Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Court, 12:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Seventh Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Suspicious person, First Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Animal found, Cottonwood Avenue, 4:32

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan area, 5:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Poplar Trail, 5:35 p.m.

• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 8:44 p.m.

• Fireworks, Kendrick Park, 9 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Grinnell Plaza, 11:38 p.m.

Sunday

• Domestic, West Works Street, 1:15 a.m.

• DUI, South Main Street, 2:15 a.m.

• Domestic, East First Street, 4:20 a.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 7:59 a.m.

• Drug other, East Brundage Lane, 9:43 a.m.

• Barking dog, Jackson Avenue, 10:13 a.m.

• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 11:39 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.

• Trespass warning, East Burkitt Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 1 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:05 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Loucks Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Interstate 90 eastbound, 7:02 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Ridgeway Avenue, 7:39 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:05 p.m.

• Dog at large, First Street, 9:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 12:30 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Cattail Lane, 12:53 a.m.

• Found property, Fort Road, 3:08 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Woodland Park Road, 6:45 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Knode Road, 9:29 p.m.

Saturday

• Found property, West 17th Street, 7:58 a.m.

• Animal injured, Big Goose Road, mile marker 6, 11:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Road, 1:04 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 87 and Highway 335, 2:31 p.m.

• Found property, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 5, 3 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 4:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Water Street, Clearmont, 4:57 p.m.

• Warrant service, Water Street, Clearmont, 7:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Beatty Gulch Road, 11:51 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, 7:33 a.m.

• Medical, Red Fox Drive, 10 a.m.

• Assist agency, Lane Lane, 5:31 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Industrial Lane, 10:53 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Johnny L. Barr, 22, Worland, failure to appear on warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Carl J. Frank III, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William E. Gilmore, 54, Sheridan, breach of peace, property destruction and defacement, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Mason R. Andria, 40, Sheridan, failure to appear on warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Terence M. Mitchell, 24, Sheridan, interference with officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Shawn L. Stout, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Gary H. Cady, 64, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Elicia M. Maldonado, 29, Clearmont, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Alexander A. Rice, 33, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Malia E. Smiley, 23, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Jeffery Fuhrmann, 48, White Sulfur, Montana, possession of a controlled substance plant form, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Samantha L. Harter, 35, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael S. Howard, 35, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brittney J. Isbell, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sausha A. McBride, 27, Denver, Colorado, possession of a controlled substance plant form, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance liquid form, possession of LSD, expired registration, speeding in 75 mph zone, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 16

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 62