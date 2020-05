SHERIDAN — A portion of County Road 113, known as Upper Road, will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday for road work.

The closure will be in effect for the portion of the road between Box Cross and Metz roads.

Questions may be directed to Engineering Associates Project Manager Eric Holifield at 307-673-1542 or Sheridan County Engineer Ken Muller at 307-675-2420.