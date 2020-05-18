SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Sheridan Association will host a training for local businesses about building an e-commerce presence for brick-and-mortar stores Tuesday, May 9, at 8:30 a.m.

The interactive, virtual training will feature a panel of local business owners who have set up an online store. They’ll discuss which platform they use, provide tips for setting up an online store and explain how the platform integrates with their point of service.

Panelists include Stephen Mullins of Red Bison Studio, Kendra Barney of The Paint Post, Jason and Shanna White of This Joyful Home and Adam Bunker of Papa Joe’s Produce.

The training will be provided at no cost to DSA and Chamber members, but registration is required. For more information, call 307-672-2485 or click here.