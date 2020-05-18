BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum’s inaugural juried print invitational “Printmaking in the Rockies and on the Great Plains” is currently on exhibit in the Jacomien Mars Reception Gallery, available to visitors through July 1.

The show was juried by nationally-known, painter and illustrator Theodore Waddell, who is The Brinton’s featured artist in this year’s 15th Illustrator Show. Artists from 14 states submitted entries for “Printmaking in the Rockies and on the Great Plains” with 33 artists represented in this exhibition. The museum recently announced winners of The Ludmila Dranchak Best of Show, First Place Show Award, Second Place Show Award and Third Place Show Award.

Winners are:

The Ludmila Dranchak Best of Show — Daryl Howard of Texas, “I Have Watched Many Suns and Moons Before You Came”

First Place Show Award — Hailey Quick of Kansas, “Venomous Intent”

Second Place Show Award — Michael Marks of Minnesota, “Lingering Still”

Third Place Show Award — Rede Ballard of Wyoming, “Lake Shore Drive”

The Brinton Museum is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.