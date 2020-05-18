By Chris Aadland, Casper Star-Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — As the state and Wyoming counties begin to loosen restrictions on business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wind River Reservation tribes are continuing their aggressive approach to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Earlier this month, the two tribes extended until further notice a stay-at-home order for reservation residents they had originally implemented in April. They also instituted a 9 p.m. curfew, even as businesses like bars and restaurants begin to reopen or scale up operations in the county.

Tribal leaders say the measures are the best tool the tribes have in minimizing the number of cases among tribal citizens, a population tribal health officials and others have said are especially vulnerable to the virus’ serious side effects due to high rates of preexisting conditions and crowded housing conditions.

“I would say that is probably the most important piece that the tribes put together, is that stay-at-home order,” said Eastern Shoshone Business Council Vice-Chair Karen Snyder. “This is just something that we’ve got to do because we’ve never been down this path … we really don’t have any good guidance and what the next potential move is, other than we continue to look at keeping as many of our people safe and healthy that we possibly can.”

Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho leaders voted to implement a stay-at-home order in April, allowing citizens leave their homes to seek medical treatment or shop for groceries, medications and other necessary goods.

Employees working in essential occupations were also exempted.

The Wind River Tribal Court has also said that violators could be punished with a fine or jail time.

It’s unclear if authorities have used that option. The Wind River Police Department chief hasn’t responded to an emailed question about enforcement. But leaders have said that health officials have been able to attribute some new cases to gatherings and other violations of the order on the reservation.

On May 8, the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council said it had extended the order, adding the 9 p.m. curfew and continuing to discourage gatherings of 10 or more people.

The Inter-Tribal Council is made of both Wind River tribes’ business councils to jointly manage some tribal programs and services.

In passing the updated order, leaders said they are trying to prevent a wider outbreak that could overwhelm health care facilities and endanger tribal members who might already be vulnerable to the virus.

“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is a responsibility we all share,” Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said in a Saturday press release. “As tribal members, it’s important to continue following health guidelines and staying home whenever possible. As tribal leaders, we’ll remain in contact with local, state and federal authorities, and continue to advocate for any available relief funds to assist our people in need.”

In his release, Spoonhunter announced a $19 million disbursement from the federal government that was part of the CARES Act relief package.

He also discussed the stay-at-home order.

Later on Saturday, state officials said an eighth person in Wyoming had died after contracting COVID-19. The Northern Arapaho Tribe then said that person was a tribal citizen, the fifth Arapaho to die after contracting the virus.

Northern Arapaho leaders have previously said that summer ceremonies may have to be canceled or postponed.

