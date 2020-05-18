SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Jane Doe’s alleged killer has been found after years of investigating with little to no forensic evidence.

Clark Baldwin, who was recently arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, will face charges in Tennessee first before returning to Wyoming to face charges in Sheridan and Sweetwater counties.

Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, FBI and investigators with a Tennessee District Attorney’s office arrested Baldwin May 6 in Waterloo, Iowa.

Baldwin waived an extradition hearing during a court appearance May 7 in Iowa, according to a video of the hearing supplied by the Billings Gazette.

Baldwin is suspected of causing the deaths of Pamela McCall and two women who remain unidentified, known as I-90 Jane Doe and Bitter Creek Betty, in 1991 and 1992.

Baldwin has also been charged with the death of McCall’s unborn fetus.

The case has been open since 1992, when a female was found dead near the Bitter Creek turnout in Sweetwater County in March and a second female was found in Sheridan County in April.

Sheridan County court records show Baldwin was cited for parking on a highway in Sweetwater County in 1993.

One count alleging first-degree murder was filed in Sheridan County Circuit Court April 23 for the death of I-90 Jane Doe, sometime between January and April of 1992. The felony carries potential punishments including the death penalty, life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment according to law. The case remained sealed until Baldwin’s arrest.

Finding Bitter Creek Betty

On March 1, 1992, Bitter Creek Betty was discovered near mile marker 142 on Interstate 80, completely frozen and nude, according to court documents. No cause of death was determined from an autopsy the following day.

A second autopsy in Colorado indicated the female suffered trauma to the upper body indicative of strangulation.

One of the traits that became an identifying marker over time was Betty’s abdominal scar, likely from giving birth via caesarian section.

A wound to her left nostril that would have penetrated her brain was determined to be the cause of death, though previous reports indicated the wound could have occurred during post mortem recovery, according to an FBI alert.

The wound was later categorized as one consistent with an ice pick attack, the Casper Star-Tribune reported in 2012.

A forensic specialist estimated she had been at the scene as far back as October of 1991 or as recently as “several weeks prior to her discovery.”

A full set of fingerprints was collected at the Wyoming State Crime Laboratory, though Betty remains unidentified.

Finding I-90 Jane Doe

On April 13, 1992, Wyoming Department of Transportation staff found a female in a ditch near mile marker five on Interstate 90, partially mummified.

An autopsy could not confirm cause of death, though the forensic pathologist suspected a blow to the head. Jane Doe was about 10 weeks pregnant at the time of her death and likely had given birth before.

Semen samples were taken from a paper towel found near her crotch and Jane Doe’s body, which matched the DNA profile of the suspect in Bitter Creek Betty’s case during a database search in 2012, though the white male suspect remained unnamed.

In 2006, experts at the University of Wyoming determined Jane Doe had been deposited near I-90 in February of 1992, based on photographs of insect activity. In 2007, Wyoming DCI analyzed vaginal swabs, which yielded the complete DNA profile. In 2012, the profile was used to connect the two crimes.

In 2014, an anthropologist at UW found Jane Doe was much younger than originally believed — closer to 17-23 years old.

In 1992, The Sheridan Press reported the Jane Doe and Bitter Creek Betty cases were not thought to be related — citing Sheridan County Sheriff Bob Shelley, who also said there were no clear signs of sexual assault reflected during the autopsy.

Closing in

In May 2019, the Combined DNA Index System pinged a match between a recently reopened homicide case out of Tennessee and the DNA profile for the suspect in the two Wyoming cases, which were never officially closed, DCI Commander Matt Waldock said.

The 1991 the Tennessee victim was identified as Pamela McCall, who died from strangulation and had sustained blunt force trauma. One witness placed McCall at a truck stop March 8, 1991, with a male.

Blood was found on her face and clothing, along with sperm from the pantyhose she was wearing. She was 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Later, the DNA sample recovered from McCall’s body was submitted to a private lab for the same type of testing used by consumer genetics companies to reveal family connections — people identified as possible relatives led to identifying Baldwin as the likely suspect.

Back-tracking

Baldwin’s criminal history also included a sexual assault charge in Texas from 1991, though he was never convicted.

The woman who reported she had been raped in 1991 said she had been hitchhiking with a truck driver for two days when they stopped at a restaurant and she implied she was going to leave, before being struck in the head, bound across her mouth and hands, and raped.

Baldwin offered the woman a pistol when she regained consciousness, tempting her to shoot him. She exited the truck and drove with another trucker to report the incident.

Later interviews with the victim indicated she had been directed to Baldwin for a ride from another driver. Bruises on her neck implied she had been choked.

Baldwin allegedly admitted to the incident the victim described during the initial investigation by law enforcement in 1991.

During an investigation into a homicide in Iowa, Baldwin’s ex-wife told law enforcement Baldwin admitted to strangling a girl to death “out West.”

Bitter Creek Betty’s distinctive identifying marker was a rose tattoo on her breast, which was traced back to a tattoo artist in Tucson, Arizona in July of 1992. The artist agreed to hypnosis but could not remember the woman’s name, though she remembered what she was wearing and that she lived a transient lifestyle.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported Baldwin was indicted on counterfeiting charges in Springfield, Missouri, in the late 1990s. He was sentenced to 18 months incarceration for counterfeiting U.S. currency and was released in 1999.

The arrest

On April 9, 2020, FBI agents conducted surveillance of Baldwin in Iowa, where he lived, and retrieved DNA samples from a Walmart shopping cart and some trash.

On April 13, the FBI shipped the samples to DCI, who matched the DNA profile to the two Wyoming cases and the Tennessee case.

Waldock said as time goes on, technology improves, giving investigators more opportunities to find people responsible for cold case crimes.

Once Baldwin was identified, the arrest came together quickly.

Nationwide, agencies use different databases, Waldock said. He hopes this case will spark some interest in other “shelved” cold cases as other victims may be waiting in a database like Jane Doe and Bitter Creek Betty were for 29 years.

“But if somebody is missing or believed to be no longer with us, it does create a process to get the DNA, whether that’s getting it from family members,” he said. “That falls on law enforcement to get that done.”

Waldock could not confirm if DNA has identified the father of the fetuses found with the deceased women.

Waldock highlighted the partnership between agencies that led to an arrest in this case as a “team effort.” Most cold cases linger in an open status, but they require resources and man power to resolve, he said.

Working with hobbyists

Connecticut resident Elizabeth Marshall, 23, came across a case as a teen and noticed Jane Doe hadn’t received as much attention on true crime interest boards as others. She created the “Who Was Sheridan Co. Jane Doe?” Facebook page and has followed the case ever since.

“It’s just insane to me that she could be dead for so long and no one would know who she was, where she came from and…this person has at least one kid out there in the world who has no idea where their mom is,” Marshall said.

Marshall said she was troubled to find out last year there were more victims associated with the same killer. She hopes the names of the female victims will come out in court, now that there has been an arrest.

As she watched the case over the years, Marshall kept in touch with DCI investigator Loy Young, who followed up on leads from hobbyists and investigators. About 70 women in the NamUs database were ruled out as the victims based on DNA, tattoos and other identifying markers.

“We shouldn’t just be focusing on our geographical area to make sure that everyone gets the closure that they deserve,” Marshall said of her interest in cases from Wyoming to Great Britain.

Marshall said law enforcement were consistently invested to this case regardless of the light she shed on unidentified victims, whereas in other cases she monitors, it requires some pushing before law enforcement will dedicate man power to cold case.

Marshall doesn’t blame investigators for getting stuck for a while in this particular case. Inconsistency in reporting to databases complicates search ability.

“So, if they weren’t required to put in the missing person that matches up to this Jane Doe, then how would you know that they’re even there?” she said.