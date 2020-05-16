SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council’s Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant and the Rural Arts Access Grant applications are now available for projects taking place between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

The Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant is designed to help grow the capacity of organizations and individuals that work in and support the arts. Examples of how funding can be used include board development, leadership development, conference attendance, professional development training, fundraising development, strategic planning, creation of marketing plans or equipment purchases. Individual artists may also apply for this grant.

The Rural Arts Access Grant provides funding to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations, government agencies, churches or tribal governments that are located in or provide services in geographically isolated and rural areas that have a population of less than 3,000. Funding can provide support for such programs as concerts, poetry readings, festivals or art exhibits.

Both grants can provide funding up to $750. The deadline to submit an application is six weeks before the project start date.

Organizations that do not receive a fiscal year 2021 Community Support Grant are eligible to receive up to two Arts Council grants in these two grant categories for different programs or events.

For more information, see the Wyoming Arts Council website, wyomingartscouncil.org, or contact Grants Manager Karen Merklin at 307-214-7819 or karen.merklin@wyo.gov.