SHERIDAN — WWC Engineering recently launched a tool that will allow the public and government officials to track the progress of a project in the Tongue River Valley of northern Wyoming.

WWC Engineering designed the pipeline for the Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board — a partnership between the towns of Dayton, Ranchester and Sheridan County School District 1 — that will bring natural gas to the valley.

The TRVJPB has been working since 2013 to build the natural gas pipeline. In planning the project, the board has secured commitments to connect to the pipeline from nearly 400 residences and more than 60 commercial properties in the Tongue River Valley.

A map launched by WWC Engineering will be updated on a weekly basis, allowing those interested to track progress.

In addition to designing the pipeline, WWC Engineering will oversee its construction.

The natural gas pipeline project is expected to be completed early next year.

To see the map, visit http://mgo.ms/s/3qfkj.