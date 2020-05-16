SHERIDAN — If you haven’t received your pre-ordered Girl Scout Cookies yet — you will soon. Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming resumed its iconic cookie program Friday.

The cookie program was suspended by GSMW on March 20 in the wake of COVID-19 to protect the safety and well-being of Girl Scouts and girls’ families. As a result, the movement of cookies was halted, which included delivery of pre-orders, additional sales and cookie booth sales.

Ashley Picard, GSMW product manager, thanks the public for their support and patience in the past few weeks and hopes the public’s appetite for Girl Scout cookies has grown through the hiatus.

GSMW submitted its cookie order in mid-February and our troops have a large quantity of cookies with girls who are anxious to sell cookies and reach their goals all while following social distancing requirements.

The program, which typically runs February through April, will now extend through June 30.

Girls will be out and about selling cookies beginning May 15. Troops may be doing cookie drive-thrus and community walkabouts as creative new ways to sell the cookies.

“The pandemic changed the timeline of our Cookie Program, but not the purpose of it,” a press release from GSMW said. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they learn essential skills like money management, public speaking, decision making and — new this year — the economic impact on a small business brought about by a pandemic.”