SHERIDAN — Local first responders extinguished a structure fire in Sheridan Friday morning.

After receiving the report of a structure fire, Sheridan Fire, Goose Valley Fire, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan Police Department and MDU responded to 1623 Bowman at 9 a.m..

On arrival, crews found a small fire burning in the attic of the residence, according to an email from Sheridan Fire-Rescue Capt. Jon Syring. Firefighters were able to quickly remove all contents of a bedroom prior to accessing the attic and extinguishing the fire, minimizing damage to contents.

All residents were unharmed, and the fire was contained to the attic.