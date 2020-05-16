SHERIDAN — This summer may prove the perfect time to explore Sheridan County, even virtually.

While travel opportunities have been limited the past several months, the Wyoming Office of Tourism received the go-ahead from Gov. Mark Gordon this week to promote Wyoming to Wyomingites. And since 2019, Carrie Edinger, an AmeriCorps Vista historical educator with the Sheridan Community Land Trust, began updating and creating physical and virtual tours of Sheridan County, covering areas like the Black Diamond Byway and the downtown Big Goose area.

“Historic preservation is one of the core missions of the Sheridan Community Land Trust,” Chris Vrba, director of marketing and development for the SCLT said. “Part of conserving what makes Sheridan so special is being able to preserve and tell the stories of this unique area, and they are absolutely fascinating.”

The SCLT acts as a clearinghouse for historical information on some of the county’s treasures, he said, and its interpretive resources allow locals, visitors and travelers to learn about history through signs, audio tours, phone applications and brochures. Nearly a decade ago, the SCLT started its Black Diamond Byway project with an audio CD to play in a vehicle while touring the historic coal mining towns just north of Sheridan. The tour moved to a virtual app called TravelStorysGPS sometime after that, and Edinger has created a video version to complement the other media.

“I have updated it so it can be a virtual tour community presentation, that way community members who don’t get out to the coal mine sites can see it,” Edinger said. “I’ve gone out and taken pictures of the current sites, the bridges and landmarks that are left like the Monarch water plant.”

Edinger said the update combines narrative with modern-day and historical photos from community members in video format. She planned to show the video at community gatherings this spring, but those plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She shared the video in a Zoom meeting this Thursday, which will be made available on the SCLT website.

“This will compliment the TravelStory app, and we do plan to put the video up on the site,” Edinger said. “We want to reach a broader audience. Statewide, there’s a push for Wyoming history, and even nationally and internationally, we have people interested in American and Western culture.”

As a land trust, a nonprofit can hold a historic preservation easement that operates similar to a voluntary conservation easement, Vrba said. That means the SCLT is tasked with preserving the historical character of a place, facility or building. Historic preservation easements held by the SCLT include portions of the Sheridan Inn and the Doc Huson stone homestead near Clearmont.

“Most of the easements are landowner driven,” Vrba said. “These are families working to preserve the legacy of the land, and the hard work their ancestors did on the property.”

Edinger secured grant funding for other historical preservation projects that are coming close to completion, Vrba said. In addition to her work on the Black Diamond Byway video, she has worked on a human migration project encompassing the ranching history in southeastern Sheridan County.

“This project looks at the way that land has been used historically, from peoples including the Plains Indians all the way to today, so it takes you through railroads, early ranching … there is a lot of fascinating work around this topic,” Vrba said.

Though she still hopes to present at Clearmont Days this summer, people can see some of her work on the SCLT’s Facebook page, website and on Zoom.

“Through some of these tours, it’s a way of coming together even when we have to stay apart,” Vrba said. “We are here for the community. What we do is open and accessible for anyone.”

The one nice thing about a project on a digital media, Edinger said, is that she can share it even while distant from others, and she can add and edit any time. And the importance of history can’t be understated.

“This is a part of American migration. Immigrants came to America to create American culture. A lot of those families were from Poland and Germany, there is even talk about Japanese descent in Acme. I think it is important to remember who started to maintain the coal industry, and remember those workers,” Edinger said. “These people would go to the social events and dance all night, or garden together. That area is so very important to the community.”

Another project she’s working on, which will be completed in conjunction with the Downtown Sheridan Association, is a Big Goose walking tour.

“That one surrounds how the community settled around Goose Creek, and will be included in the Downtown Sheridan Association story that highlights historic downtown,” Vrba said. “When you talk about building community, working together, here are two organizations working together to get people more options for exploring Sheridan.

“Getting back to the idea of a staycation, that walking tour of downtown and Big Goose, that’s a fantastic opportunity to stick your head in and help out some of our awesome local businesses who have supported the community themselves through thick and thin,” Vrba said.