SHERIDAN — Cottonwood trees have a place in Wyoming history reaching back for centuries. They’ve provided shade for weary travelers, habitat for western wildlife and beauty on the open plains.

The plains species earned the distinction of becoming Wyoming’s state tree in 1947, but the large, fast-growing trees have aged and many have died. Few new roots have taken hold and many of the most majestic local growths have been removed to avoid the risk of them falling on structures or causing other damage.

Sheridan City Arborist Clark Van Hoosier noted that over the years, the majestic trees fell out of favor with many homeowners.

“They are a quite messy tree and are known for dying back, having hollows created by decay and also for dropping limbs,” he said. “These traits aren’t favorable now that we have roadways, vehicles and utilities so closely placed under our mature cottonwoods.”

However, Van Hoosier said, the deadwood and hollows that people now frown upon also create incredibly important sources of habitat for our local wildlife.

“Cottonwoods provide homes for a wide variety of birds, mammals and insects and without them many of the wildlife species we’ve come to love would have a hard time finding a similar abundant habitat,” he said.

John Heyneman, director of the Plank Stewardship Initiative, has started a project to restore the state tree in areas where they can provide the most good.

The program, he said, is a tip of the hat to Raymond Plank, who created the PSI in 2014 at the age of 92. According to the organization’s website, PSI is designed to reflect Plank’s “belief in the people who work the land and the values demonstrated in so many of his life endeavors.”

While Plank has since passed away, his legacy lives on in many ways, including through the many trees he planted.

“He was trying to make it look like Minnesota,” Heyneman joked of Plank’s mission.

But that love for trees inspired Heyneman to take on the issue of restoring Wyoming’s grand cottonwood stands, both as a tribute and as an investment in providing riparian stability.

Over the years, animals and weather combined and made it increasingly difficult for young cottonwoods to get going.

As a sort of modern day Johnny Appleseed, Heyneman has taken on the task of growing and nurturing hundreds of cottonwoods and then planting them around Wyoming.

Last year, he and his team planted 1,000 and this year he hopes to plant at least that many more.

“The biggest unknown is we won’t know if it’ll work for another 10 years,” Heyneman said.

But if the trees do take hold, the benefits will be huge. The cottonwood stands are ecological hot spots, Heyneman said, emphasizing their biodiversity.

“They are important visually, because they are very attractive, but from an ecosystem perspective they also hold things together along stream banks,” Heyneman said.

Van Hoosier agreed, calling cottonwoods “one of the most impactful tree species in our community and ecosystem.”

Van Hoosier noted that when people first began settling in the area there were not many tree species that could survive the harsh climate and poor soil. So, cottonwoods became mainstays of ranch and other properties.

The trees from PSI have and will be planted largely on private land. The ranchers and landowners must be willing to fence out cattle and help dig the holes — usually with an auger — to plant the trees. So far, some trees have found new homes in Sheridan County, but many have been planted more to the east and around Campbell County.

“We’re trying to identify a watershed, then go from the top to the bottom of that watershed,” Heyeneman said of their plans. “We find interested people then go from there.”

Recently, Heyneman and others planted new cottonwoods on Bill White’s property near Ranchester.

White became involved in the project after hearing Heyneman talk about it at a committee meeting of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.

White said the project will be beneficial on his property by — in the long-term — providing shelter for livestock and habitat for wild game.