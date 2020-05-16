SHERIDAN — Summertime is nearly here, bringing days spent in the woods or on family vacations. For members of the Sheridan Troopers, summer days are pretty well spent on the baseball diamond.

Between practice and games, players are fielding ground balls, throwing heaters off the mound or spending time in the batting cage to earn base knocks in the next game.

After a long stretch of games, players might receive a few days off but the rest of the time is dedicated to America’s pastime, and players would have it no other way.

“I think I can speak for me and my teammates that we love being out there,” said Quinn McCafferty.

Players enjoy time spent with teammates most. Eric Taylor said time on the field is enjoyable but the connections built on bus trips across the state and time spent together is what he enjoys most.

There was doubt entering summer if the Troopers could take the field and compete in a season this year. Through social distancing protocols and small group practices, the Troopers took the field once again May 11 to prepare for another season.

It is an opportunity for another season of memories and for McCafferty, Taylor and Jacob Boint, it is an opportunity to get ahead of the competition before heading off the play college baseball.

Boint said everyone is not going to have the opportunity to play a full season of baseball and gives him a leg up heading into fall ball for college at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana, because his arm strength and conditioning will already be at playing level.

Right now, the Troopers are working to build their arm strength and return to baseball condition. McCafferty, a multiple-sport athlete continuing his career at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, said baseball is about building endurance for the long haul. Football is about playing hard for seven seconds then resting for 30 seconds and basketball was high intensity for the entire game. Baseball is about standing up to a long season with multiple games a week being played under the hot sun. It is about being able to stand up mentally and physically to a season that can grind you down.

Building and maintaining arm strength, especially for those on the mound, is important to remain healthy throughout the season, Taylor said as he enters college baseball in the fall. Taylor is attending Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin. If a member of the starting pitching rotation goes down with an injury it messes up the entire rotation.

Playing in college was always a dream for Taylor but did not become a reality until he joined Next College Student Athlete recruiting website that put him in contact with the coaches at Viterbo. Grateful for the opportunity, he plans on majoring in engineering.

Boint plans on majoring in finance and economics. Enjoying a successful high school athletic career, baseball will leave him with his fondest memories from his high school playing days.

IWU was close to qualifying for the NAIA College World Series and going from a successful program in Sheridan to a successful program in college was a huge pull for him, Boint said.