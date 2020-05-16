SHERIDAN — Grizzly bear capture is underway this spring through autumn in northwest Wyoming as part of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s monitoring, management and conservation plan for Wyoming grizzly bears.

With trapping and collaring along front and backcountry zones, recreators are reminded to steer clear of marked trapping access points.

The grizzly bear population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem has grown by nearly 600 bears since 1975, when the species was first listed as threatened, according to the National Park Service. Grizzlies were briefly delisted in 2017 before a federal judge reimplemented endangered species protection in 2018.

The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is one of six recovery ecosystem areas for grizzlies in the lower 48, along with some parts of British Columbia, Canada. Some recovery zones still have not reported any known bears in the habitat.

Large carnivore biologists like Dan Thompson work with Wyoming’s heftiest species — they develop management strategies, research plans, conflict resolution tactics and communicate with the public.

Thompson said the trend thus far indicates the potential for human-grizzly bear conflict will increase as the population continues to recuperate. Mitigation tactics and education help combat that concern, but with more bears on a landscape in human populated areas, conflict interactions are likely to become more prevalent, he said. Younger male bears typically disperse further and have a higher conflict potential.

WGFD has tracked some eastward expansion of grizzlies toward the Bighorn Mountains, however no bears have been verified in the range.

Thompson stressed that no bears are ever relocated to the Bighorns intentionally in a capture and relocate situation. Any bears that are relocated to mitigate conflict are moved back toward the heart of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, he said.

WGFD relocated one male adult grizzly bear to Wiggins Fork Creek drainage May 7 for allegedly killing livestock on private lands near Cody. The relocation site was chosen because of its distance from human activity.

Most captures in 2019 were to mitigate bear attacks on livestock and 10 to relocate bears that had become accustomed to food rewards or human populated areas. Nearly half were male adult bears.

This year’s collaring effort is part of a systematic, annual approach to gathering data — one that has gone on for decades. Collars typically remain on the animal for two to three years and help gather information such as home range size, survival, mortality, dispersal and reproduction, Thompson said.

The annual research contributes to maintaining a representative sample of grizzly bears, to evaluate the population and ensure it stays on a healthy upward trajectory. While “in hand,” large carnivore biologists also evaluate bears for body condition.

Thompson said many of the decisions regarding grizzly bears are in the hands of the courts, but on the ground, he still wants to ensure the grizzly bear population is being managed well. With the time and effort WGFD has dedicated to the species and worldwide interest, annual research reveals if anything negative is happening with the population and informs conservation efforts, he said.

On a personal level, working hands on with grizzly bears is awe-inspiring work, Thompson said. Witnessing the pure strength they hold is a humbling experience. Working with grizzlies in the field, Thompson sees the best and worst sides of each animal, he said.

Grizzly or black bear?

Grizzly bears have a more prominent shoulder hump, short round ears, 3- to 4-inch long straight claws and a “dished facial profile,” according to WGFD. Black bears have a straighter facial profile, tall pointed ears and 1- to 2-inch short curved claws.

For those adept at reading tracks, grizzlies have an inline toe print, while black bears have a curved toe pattern with a slight indent at the back of the track.