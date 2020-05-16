SHERIDAN — As Jim Angell performed his set Friday night alongside his wife, he looked across from him where the crowd normally sits. Instead of a sea of e instead saw his pool table in his home located in Cheyenne. instead of faces singling along with him there are chairs.

Angell along with three other Wyoming artists performed their sets through Facebook Live with their feeds being shared on the Wyoming Singer-Songwriters Competition Facebook page.

The small sets of local artists have occurred once a week since April 4. The idea came to WSSC organizer Jon Gardzelewski when local bands in Cheyenne started playing small sets online to share with the city.

Gardzelewski said part of the goal of WSSC is to help promote Wyoming artists. With venues currently shut down, the virtual sets provided the opportunity to let local artists perform for the public.

April 4 was an all day event, starting at 1 p.m. and went until 9 p.m. with 20 minuet sets being played by artists. Every Thursday after that had a few artists perform and starting in May shows were every Friday.

Another full day of performances is scheduled for May 23 and includes local artist April June.

Gardzelewski said there are 10 confirmed acts and information will be shared once the show list is finalized. Shows will be shared on the WSSC Facebook page and sets will last 30 minutes this time, giving artists a little more chance to talk to the audience.

Angell said there is not the normal interaction with the audience he is accustomed to. While there are not any cheers there are comments and notification waiting for him on his Facebook page.

Each artist starts a live video and WSSC shares the page. Link to the next show is posted in the comments as the final show ends, allowing viewers to jump to the next set.

Angell said he hoped the sets can provide a break for people after six weeks of restrictions.

Gardzelewski said utilizing Facebook prevented any trouble of trying to coordinate online platforms such as Zoom. With the sharing features on Facebook, casual viewers scrolling through the feed have a chance to see at least part of the performance.

The highest number of views is 1,700 and roughly 50-100 people are watching the videos at its peak, Gardzelewski said.

Another benefit of Facebook is viewers outside of Wyoming can tune in to watch friends and family play live, sometimes for the first time in years.

Many of the artists found to perform were a part of the competition held by WSSC. Originally based in Laramie, the competition expanded statewide two years ago, bring in 150 competitors, Gardzelewski said. The competition connected Gardzelewski and Angell with each other.

The network built through the competition is how Gardzelewski filled the sets.

During the event, May 23, the winner of the Lock-Down songwriting challenge will be announced. Wyoming Songwriters were challenged to write a song during quarantine that relates to this current time. The 20 submissions can be viewed on the WSSC website.