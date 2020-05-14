SHERIDAN — Being a senior on an athletic team comes with inherent leadership responsibilities. Coaches look to seniors to help initiate common drills in practice and guide younger members on the team, preparing them for a future role on varsity. For calm heads during pressure situations, seniors are asked to keep the team together.

This responsibility is handed to each class as soon as the junior season is complete, and new Big Horn High School volleyball coach Alli Nikont hopes to instill leadership qualities in her senior players while also teaching them the skills needed to do so.

“I want the seniors to lead this program,” Nikont said. “I want them to take charge and lead by example… Leadership with our kids is something we expect a lot of but sometimes we do not teach them. These are skills that can be taught and worked on.”

The cancellation of the spring season was a blessing and a curse. It took a season away from the athletes, but Nikont is using the time to set a foundation for the program.

Zoom sessions for the entire team have already occurred, outlining summer programs and goals moving forward. Each week, Nikont meets with the five Lady Ram seniors for leadership training and building the program’s culture.

Nikont and the seniors are working through a leadership manual designed specifically for young athletes. Nikont said the 10 chapter book resonated with her and was a source she wanted to utilize to help provide the seniors with instruction in leadership. The seniors read through a chapter on their own each week and will discuss the content during the weekly meeting.

Topics of team culture, core values and what Lady Ram volleyball means are discussed during the weekly meetings as well. Nikont said she wants the seniors to be a part of the culture-building process and truly lead the team on and off the court. The coach plans on implementing a mentor program between the seniors and incoming freshmen, extending beyond the court to school classrooms and hallways. Seniors will be a friendly face and a resource for younger players, creating a family atmosphere on and off the court.

While Zoom meetings have provided a starting point to build relations with players, Nikont is ready to begin working with her players in the gym as soon as possible.

Nikont and BHHS girls basketball head coach Kip Butler are working together to build a summer program, Nikont said.

With Big Horn being a small school, the same athletes will be utilized by both coaches and they want to have cohesive cultures and programs.

Offseason workouts sent to players do not utilize a weight room at this time but once available, Nikont wants her players to the in weight room at BHHS consistently to build strength.

Nikont started her volleyball coaching career in Kemmerer at the middle school level and was part of the club program under the direction of her mentor and friend Stephanie Birch, a former player and coach for Weber State and currently the head coach at Cody High School. Nikont moved up to the high school program before moving to Green River, coaching the high school freshman and junior varsity teams while expanding the club team to the area. Last season, Nikont was a freshman coach for Sheridan High School.

Nikont is an early childhood special education teacher and spends two days week at the preschool program on the Big Horn campus. The time spent in Big Horn allowed her to fall in love with the community and school, leading her to pursue the coaching job at Big Horn.