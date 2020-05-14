SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 6:31 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 1000 block Delphi Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Verbal domestic, East Heald Street, 1:44 a.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, 4:17 a.m.

• Death investigation, West Fifth Street, 6:30 a.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:29 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 7:46 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Burton Street, 8:20 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 9;19 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:56 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 10:18 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Animal dead, Highland Avenue and West Fifth Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 10:18 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Long Drive, 10:54 a.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:57 a.m.

• Trespass cold, North Main Street, 12:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Omarr Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:27 p.m.

• Fraud, East Burkitt Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 2:39 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:24 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Eighth Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 5:07 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Dog bite, North Gould Street, 6:45 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Fifth Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:29 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Bar check, South Gould Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, Illinois Street, 10:04 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 a.m.

• Disturbing the peace, Country Estates Drive, 10:35 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• James A. Hoblit Jr., 34, Sheridan, driving without interlock device, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 0