SHERIDAN — Wyoming singer-songwriters will continue to offer live performances on social media as a way to lift spirits during the coronavirus pandemic. The Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition’s “HomeFest,” featuring artists from across the state, continues Friday with four artists performing in their homes. The performance will be broadcast live on the competition’s Facebook page.

Performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be seen at www.facebook.com/Wyomingsingersongwriters.

Each singer-songwriter will perform for 30-40 minutes, often telling stories about the songs they are performing.

“We’ve got an incredibly diverse and talented bunch of singer-songwriters in Wyoming,” said Jon Gardzelewski, the organizer of the concerts. “We all thought that perhaps hearing some original Wyoming music would lift some spirits during this tough time.”

Below is the lineup for the next HomeFest performance.

Friday, May 15:

• Ryan Archibald, Laramie, highly literate indie folk punk

• Kaycee Ten Boer, Lander, young soulful and sassy

• Chris Weydeveld, Casper, an old-fashioned Wyoming songsmith

• Jim and Mary Angell, Cheyenne, a folk-based duet with their roots firmly in Irish music