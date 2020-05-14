SHERIDAN — City of Sheridan’s customer service representatives will resume accepting passport applications Monday, by appointment only, for U.S. citizens planning international travel.

Appointments will be scheduled through the city’s website, sheridanwy.gov, with 24-hours notice and will be available in 30-minute increments to allow for adequate processing time for families, and to reduce the number of large groups requiring assistance in the first-floor lobby.

The online scheduling service will also provide citizens with access to the necessary application forms, helpful information and a comprehensive checklist to make the process more efficient.

Access to online appointment scheduling will begin Friday.

For more information or for assistance scheduling your appointment, call 307-674-6483.