Enzi honors local

Re: Remembering Bill Avery

Every person has someone in their life that leaves a lasting impression on them; one of those key people for me was Bill Avery. When I was in fourth grade he traveled to all the grade schools to start kids on instruments. He also gave private lessons. He introduced me to the world’s fastest and maybe best trumpet player in the world, Rafael Mendez. He was also the junior high band director and then my high school band director. When I saw him in Washington when he was representing AARP, he explained to the other delegates that his right arm had more muscles…from vigorously conducting to keep Senator Enzi on the beat!

Bill’s love for music began when he was in the eighth grade when he started his trombone lessons, all thanks to his grandmother. A few years later in his life, Bill joined the Army Air Force and served in World War II. During his time in the Army Air Force, he played in the Army Air Force band and was able to see distant lands while being stationed in the Philippines and India. After returning from being stationed abroad, Bill returned to the University of Wyoming to obtain a degree in music education. He then went on to teach in Douglas, Wyoming, where he met his future wife, Elaine; the two shared the next 61 years of their lives together along with their three sons, three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Bill and Elaine ended up moving to Sheridan, where he was band director for 35 years at Sheridan High School. Over those 35 years in Sheridan, Bill was the recipient of multiple awards for his impact on the community, and the state. In 2014, Bill received the Sheridan Keystone Award for his community service in the arts — a well-deserved award. While he was still teaching, Bill served as the president of the Wyoming Music Educators’ Association for four years, from 1968 to 1972.

Bill Avery lived a long life with countless accomplishments that range from serving our country during wartime, to inspiring students and teaching them a love for music. Bill will be missed by all of those he taught and touched in his lifetime. Diana and I send prayers to his family, and want to thank him for his service to the great state of Wyoming and our country.

U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi

Legislature should take over

Re: COVID-19 response

Our Legislature should tell the governor, “Thank you, sir, we’ll take it from here.” America was founded as a republic. That is a government divided into three branches, with specific powers. Only the Legislature can make laws and the chief executive enforces them. The governor cannot both make and enforce law, except in emergencies.

The governor issued emergency orders to deal with COVID-19. He did not “lockdown” citizens. That was commendable, but now that the Legislature has been called, it’s time for those orders to expire. Only our Legislature can issue COVID-19 health orders, going forward.

For the sake of the economic well-being of our citizens, let’s hope that our representatives will let us go back to work. They can close government-run schools and courthouses, but they need to release all private businesses. Americans were made to work, not stay home.

We need to reopen our economy, safely, and with a sense of urgency. Every day of this government-mandated closure is another day of economic devastation.

Understandably, the focus will be on spending federal money, but I would urge the Sheridan County delegation to consider the following actions:

• Allow all executive orders to expire and prohibit the governor from issuing any further COVID-19 related orders.

• Issue guidelines, not mandates for all Wyoming citizens.

• Allow each county to assess their own situation and issue appropriate, local orders.

• Push decision-making to the local level. The best decisions are always made closest to the people.

Our representatives should treat us like the responsible adults we are. Have faith in the people of Wyoming. And remember, if we destroy our economy and alter our form of government, then the virus wins. Nobody wants that. Tell your reps what you think. Then go for a walk. It’s springtime and the fresh air and sunshine will do you some good.

Dennis Fox

Sheridan