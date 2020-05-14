SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 3 unanimously approved a resolution allowing Superintendent Charles Auzqui and Business Manager Greg Rohrer to issue and release warrants, accept or reject bids or contracts and conduct normal business of the district from May 14 to Sept. 9.

Auzqui said the practice track project will start this summer and the approval allows him and Rohrer to handle day-to-day business without the need for special board meetings to make any decisions.

The board will still hold the authority of final approval for all decisions.

Teacher evaluations

SCSD3 will pursue options to work with Johnson County School District and Sheridan County School District 1 for teacher evaluations.

A person from the neighboring school districts will evaluate SCSD3 teachers.

Having an outside evaluator was used this past year and was well received by teachers in the district.

SCSD3 approved to move forward with all classified and paraprofessional employees for the Clearmont K-12 school to the 2020-2021 school year.

The recommendation does not include moving forward with the paraprofessional position at Arvada School.

Jennifer Bentz will reassign to spend 75% of time in 7-12 social studies and 25% of time as dean of students and athletic director. Cameron Spade was reassigned to K-12 physical education. Spade has a P.E. certificate and has been a paraprofessional in SCSD3.

The board approved PJ Rozema as the junior high volleyball coach and Chris Odegard as the junior high girls basketball head coach.

The board approved the letter of retirement from Jannah Clabaugh after 40 years of service to education. Letter of resignation by junior high volleyball coach Ken Decock was approved.

All certified and classified staff were nominated for employee of the year. Auzqui made the nomination in honor of the staff for their hard work for the past year.

There were multiple nominations for Auzqui to receive the recognition for his leadership the past several years and especially for the past year.

Auzqui was selected as the certified staff member of the year and Debbie Gorzalka, kindergarten through second grade teacher and librarian, was the classified staff member of the year.