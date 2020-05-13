Restrictions ease under new orders

SHERIDAN — Effective Friday, updated public health orders will ease restrictions statewide, allowing indoor table service at restaurants; gatherings of up to 25 people; and the reopening of salons, barber shops and more.

“We will continue to focus on safety with these new orders,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “These new orders contain detailed social distancing requirements that still allow businesses to operate as normally as possible.”

Updated state health orders

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist signed the blow orders, set to expire May 31.

Bars, restaurants, theaters, gyms, child care centers and more

The modified orders allow restaurants to offer indoor and outdoor dining service under specific conditions intended to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. These include adequate spacing of tables and requirements that staff wear face coverings and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, as well as the implementation of increased sanitation measures. The Wyoming Business Council will host a webinar on Thursday, May 14, to provide information and guidance for restaurant industry businesses eligible for expanding operations under the new orders.

Movie theaters and performance venues will also be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity and permit public gatherings of up to 25 persons. Gyms may now open locker rooms, offer personal training and provide group classes for up to 20 participants. Childcare centers will be permitted to have up to 25 persons total in a classroom. These also come with social distancing requirements.

View the order.

Gathering restrictions

The restriction forbidding gatherings of 10 or more has been expanded to 25 or more people. Exemptions include lodging at hotels and motels, grocery stores, churches, funeral homes and more, as long as these organizations implement social distancing measures and specific sanitization procedures.

View the order.

Salons, barber shops and more

Personal care service businesses may reopen, including nail salons, hair salons and barber shops; cosmetology, electrology and esthetic services; massage therapy services; and tattoo, body art and piercing shops. All must operate with social distancing conditions, such as six feet of separation from other stations, face coverings, cleaning and sanitation and more.

View the order.

Gordon and Harrist emphasized that the transition continues to be measured and data-driven, as well as the importance of observing the social distancing conditions.

“We need some time to see how the changes we’ve made in our orders affect our situation,” Harrist explained. “…Social distancing remains critical for now and will for a while to come. Keeping our distance from each other helps us slow and limit the spread of this disease so businesses can remain open.”

Both also spoke about the need for individuals to take precautions in order to continue to slow the spread of the disease.

“We must continue to be vigilant about social distancing,” Gordon said. “I am confident that the public and business community will continue to recognize that their actions will allow us to continue a safe, steady path forward. It is important to remember that even as we ease restrictions, COVID-19 is still with us and will continue to be present in Wyoming for some time.”

Sheridan County variances

The above statewide orders will supplant the Sheridan County variances in effect on Friday, according to a press release from the Sheridan County Commission.

“Those orders closely match the current Sheridan County variances and grant more allowances in some cases,” the release stated. “As a result, Sheridan County will not re-apply for those variances but will continue to evaluate the need for county-wide variances in the coming week.”

Since Monday, Sheridan County restaurants, cafes, bars and other places serving food and drink have been able to provide service both indoors and outdoors, while following social distancing restrictions. See Sheridan County Public Health Order 2020-3.

In addition, churches were allowed to hold in-person gatherings on Sunday. See Sheridan County Public Health Order 2020-2.

National parks to reopen

Starting May 18, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks will reopen to the public with a limited capacity. Initially, the only access to Yellowstone will be in the south and east entrances in Wyoming.

Gordon said he supports this approach, “which is being done in a safe and prudent manner.” The governor also said that, since the change will bring more traffic through Wyoming, citizens should continue to practice caution.

Governor allocates $17 million in CARES Act funding to expand COVID-19 testing and health response

Gordon has also allocated $17 million in federal funding to expand COVID-19 testing, improve contact tracing and add to the state’s supply of personal protective equipment.

The $15 million Gordon has allocated to the Wyoming Department of Health will help the agency increase its diagnostic testing and contact tracing capabilities. Funds will be used to bolster testing capacity at the Public Health Laboratory, obtain additional testing supplies and provide additional support to the team that does contact tracing, which includes people in communities across the state.

The governor has also allocated $2 million to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, who will be working with the Wyoming Business Council to purchase PPE and distribute it to non-health care related entities to support public safety for businesses and other entities across the state under the new health orders.