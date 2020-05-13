SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press Sports Awards celebrated its third annual event in virtual format Tuesday night, with a special section coming out Wednesday honoring those athletes rising above the rest.

For the first time since its inception, the Sports Awards were held virtually through Facebook Premiere and remains available online on The Sheridan Press’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Many athletes dressed up and strutted down the virtual “red carpet” along with parents, siblings and teammates.

More than 150 attended the virtual event, including family members of nominees from Oregon to South Carolina.

Surprise celebrity speaker Chris Prosinski shared advice from his years as an athlete at Buffalo High School, the University of Wyoming and three NFL football teams.

Wendi Ruby, former coach of Katie French, helped The Press announce the nominees for the Katie Malin French Be Fierce for Perseverance Award. The winner — Daie’n Bear Don’t Walk — is featured in The Press’ Sports Awards special section.

Big Horn High School senior Quinn McCafferty closed out the awards for the evening, following host and sports reporter Joel Moline’s words for a hopeful return to an in-person event next year.