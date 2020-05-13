If you are like me, you have been skating by on those cheap cookie sheet pans for years. When you first left the nest, you maybe got some from your parents, maybe you dropped $4 on one thinking you would be baking nonstop now that you were on your own.

A trail of ramen wrappers and Totinos pizzas later you hardly touched it, but it keeps making the moves with you. Maybe you have even added to the collection at this point. Let’s say you are up to four of those suckers just mostly going unused unless you need to put it under something you are heating up in the oven — looking at you Costco Italian ready made meal.

The thing is, you could have upgraded your cookie sheet game ages ago. You could have bought a nice cookie sheet with raised ridges and an air gap that bakes cookies like a champ. But you still use those cheap cookie sheets that warp and pop when they heat up in the oven, then come out slightly twisted.

Enough is enough. You’re an adult now, go spend twice that amount and get yourself some nice aluminum sheet pans. You will thank yourself.

It’s a hard decision to make, standing there looking at all the choices wondering what makes them any better than the $4 variety. Why spend $12 on one when you can get three for that amount?

Thankfully for you, I can’t wait to tell you why.

First and foremost, they won’t warp and make a loud popping sound in your oven when they heat up. The benefit of them being sturdier is you will find yourself using them more often for more things.

Instead of getting meat prepared for your smoker on a cutting board, put them suckers on your nice new sheet pans. A lot of brats ready to come off the grill? You guessed it, sheet pan. Heck, I even load them up with condiments and silverware when carrying things outside for some deck side eating.

They are surprisingly light being made from aluminum. I would guess they are lighter than the cheap steel ones. I was heated in the moment I came home with the new sheet pans and tossed the old ones faster than a Randy Johnson fastball.

So I can’t get scientific and say for sure that they are better, but they sure seem like they are.

I think the decision ultimately comes down to if you want to get rid of those relics and not sigh every time you pull one out to use it. It may seem trivial and unnecessary, but life is full of the small things adding up to something amazing.

So upgrade your life for a few bucks and never look back!