SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Gas odor, 50 block East Ridge Road, 7:08 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Control burn, 100 block Swaim Road, 7:11 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Edwards Drive, 8:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 8:49 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:52 a.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Badger Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Found property, Long Drive, 9:21 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:29 a.m.

• Animal dead, South Tschirgi Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 1:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:43 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Burton Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Hazardous conditions, Burton Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, Remington Court, 4:57 p.m.

• Traffic stop, West Eighth Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Assist agency, Parkman, 3:41 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Keystone Road and Tongue Canyon Road, Ranchester, 7:47 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 2