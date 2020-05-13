SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Gas odor, 50 block East Ridge Road, 7:08 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Control burn, 100 block Swaim Road, 7:11 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Edwards Drive, 8:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Emerson Street, 8:49 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 9:08 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Badger Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Found property, Long Drive, 9:21 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:54 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:29 a.m.
• Animal dead, South Tschirgi Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:43 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Burton Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Burton Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Remington Court, 4:57 p.m.
• Traffic stop, West Eighth Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Parkman, 3:41 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Keystone Road and Tongue Canyon Road, Ranchester, 7:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 2