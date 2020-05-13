SHERIDAN — In April, staff with the city of Sheridan invited all children age 18 and younger to submit artwork encouraging area residents to focus on summer activities.

Contestants were instructed to draw, paint, color or use other art and craft supplies to create a picture that demonstrates something about Sheridan in the summer. During the week of May 4, a committee at Sheridan City Hall selected their favorite pieces of artwork and mailed prizes to winners in five different age groups.

Each of the winners will be featured on the People page.